Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,341 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 5.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 796,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,648,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 133.9% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 124,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $7,419,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.90. The firm has a market cap of $396.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

