Carole Ho Sells 4,668 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) insider Carole Ho sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $88,785.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,041.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 5th, Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ DNLI opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Denali Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Denali Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.