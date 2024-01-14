Carole Ho Sells 4,668 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) insider Carole Ho sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $88,785.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,041.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

See Also

