Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in December

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cartier Silver Price Performance

Shares of CRTIF stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. Cartier Silver has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Get Cartier Silver alerts:

About Cartier Silver

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 58.75 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec; and holds a 100% interest in the Chorrillos project located in southern Bolivia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.