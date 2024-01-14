CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of CDW worth $17,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CDW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,044 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,192,000 after buying an additional 203,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after buying an additional 72,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

Shares of CDW opened at $219.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.17. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $229.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

