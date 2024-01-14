Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Short Interest Up 156.5% in December

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 156.5% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Cementos Argos Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Cementos Argos stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Cementos Argos has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0823 per share. This is a boost from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

