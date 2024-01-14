Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.39.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$7.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$6.17 and a one year high of C$10.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.65.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$461.38 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.6791111 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

