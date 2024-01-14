CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $29,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after acquiring an additional 356,153 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,013,000 after acquiring an additional 69,250 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,944,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,909,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software
In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,910 shares of company stock worth $1,946,258. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE GWRE opened at $112.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -132.73 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $112.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.