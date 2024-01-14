CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $29,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after acquiring an additional 356,153 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,013,000 after acquiring an additional 69,250 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,944,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,909,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,910 shares of company stock worth $1,946,258. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWRE opened at $112.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -132.73 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $112.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

