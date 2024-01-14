CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after buying an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,738,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.