Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$10.00

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.35.

Champion Iron Stock Down 0.3 %

CIA stock opened at C$7.30 on Friday. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$4.57 and a twelve month high of C$7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. The firm has a market cap of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.92.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of C$387.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.7898627 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

