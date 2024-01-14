Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 228 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 96.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 155,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 76,310 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 83,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $1,253,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 51,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $144.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.55 and its 200-day moving average is $133.24. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

