Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Smith Salley & Associates’ 10th Largest Position

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.1% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Chevron were worth $28,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVX opened at $147.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

