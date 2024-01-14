Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.6% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $38,430,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 227,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 171,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 968.8% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 55,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 50,473 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average is $155.76. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

