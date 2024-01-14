CIBC Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$116.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$111.00 to C$116.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$109.00 price target on shares of Stantec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.15.

Shares of STN opened at C$106.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$67.79 and a 1 year high of C$108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.72.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.2978296 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

