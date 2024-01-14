CIBC Boosts West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$142.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$119.00 to C$142.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

TSE WFG opened at C$115.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.21. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$88.61 and a 52 week high of C$121.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of C$9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.67 and a beta of 2.02.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$1.20. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 5.4270882 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

