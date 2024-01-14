CIBC Raises Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$123.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$116.00 to C$123.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TIH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.38.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$116.94 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$100.81 and a 12-month high of C$117.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$113.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C$0.24. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 6.1033403 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 362 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.31, for a total value of C$40,656.22. In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 362 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.31, for a total value of C$40,656.22. Also, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00. Insiders have sold 10,671 shares of company stock worth $1,194,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.



Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

