Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

Get Ciena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $181,512.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,907,618.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $181,512.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,907,618.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,328 shares of company stock worth $1,608,694. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ciena by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after acquiring an additional 307,749 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $11,589,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 41.9% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 308,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,409,000 after buying an additional 90,907 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,036.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 108,197 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.