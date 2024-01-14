Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

CCEP has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

CCEP opened at $67.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 63,397 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

