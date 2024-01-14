Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Raised to C$65.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.72.

Shares of CCA opened at C$60.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.78 and a 1-year high of C$74.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The business had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4622905 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

