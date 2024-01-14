Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCA. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.72.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$60.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.78 and a 1-year high of C$74.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The firm had revenue of C$747.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4622905 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

