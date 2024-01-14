Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.86

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.86 and last traded at $77.44, with a volume of 1092645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.