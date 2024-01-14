Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of COLM opened at $77.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

