Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,477,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 297.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 335,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5,099.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 299,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 293,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

