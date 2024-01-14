Comparing BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital 2.91% 9.26% 2.76% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. BrightSpire Capital pays out 2,666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and AGNC Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $127.10 million 7.46 $45.79 million $0.03 243.00 AGNC Investment $386.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

BrightSpire Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGNC Investment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BrightSpire Capital and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 0 2 2 0 2.50 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.55%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Summary

BrightSpire Capital beats AGNC Investment on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

