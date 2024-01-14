Comparing Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) & SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 4.15, suggesting that its share price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Chesapeake Energy pays out 6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SM Energy pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chesapeake Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and SM Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Chesapeake Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and SM Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $11.74 billion 0.92 $4.94 billion $36.82 2.25 SM Energy $2.43 billion 1.79 $1.11 billion $6.84 5.46

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SM Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chesapeake Energy and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 4 7 0 2.64 SM Energy 1 6 5 0 2.33

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus price target of $106.09, suggesting a potential upside of 28.02%. SM Energy has a consensus price target of $40.91, suggesting a potential upside of 9.56%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than SM Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 49.82% 11.33% 7.73% SM Energy 34.03% 20.90% 11.50%

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats SM Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

