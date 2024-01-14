Comparing DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) & The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF – Get Free Report) and The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DMG Blockchain Solutions and The Goldman Sachs Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DMG Blockchain Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 0 6 11 0 2.65

The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus price target of $400.69, suggesting a potential upside of 6.07%. Given The Goldman Sachs Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than DMG Blockchain Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

69.1% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DMG Blockchain Solutions and The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DMG Blockchain Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group $68.71 billion 1.79 $11.26 billion $20.66 18.28

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than DMG Blockchain Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares DMG Blockchain Solutions and The Goldman Sachs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DMG Blockchain Solutions N/A N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 7.77% 7.37% 0.51%

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats DMG Blockchain Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services. In addition, the company provides infrastructure consulting in various fields, including location and power infrastructure review, air flow and cooling contact, high and low voltage power design and engineering, and facility power distribution design and engineering. Further, the company develops and licenses proprietary blockchain and cryptocurrency software, comprising Mining Pool, an audited mining pool; WalletScore, a blockchain audit and analytics platform; Mine Manager, an optimization software for mining facilities; Blockseer Intelligence, an analytics tool that enables the tracking of cryptocurrency on Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains; Blockseer Exchange, offers its members access through its portal to Bosonic Network with prime trust as the custodian; Blockseer Breeze, an enterprise-grade custody solution to securely manage digital assets; and BlockSeer Freeze, a software product that watches BTC wallets and provides early notification of transactions on the blockchain network. Additionally, it offers forensic services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements. This segment also offers client execution activities for cash and derivative instruments; credit and interest rate products; and provision of mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities related products, as well as underwriting services. The Asset & Wealth Management segment manages assets across various classes, including equity, fixed income, hedge funds, credit funds, private equity, real estate, currencies, and commodities; and provides customized investment advisory solutions, wealth advisory services, personalized financial planning, and private banking services, as well as invests in corporate equity, credit, real estate, and infrastructure assets. The Platform Solutions segment offers credit cards and point-of-sale financing for purchase of goods or services. This segment also provides cash management services, such as deposit-taking and payment solutions for corporate and institutional clients. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

