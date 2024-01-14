Comparing InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) & Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Sotherly Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Sotherly Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.15 million 1.76 $520,000.00 $0.06 23.34 Sotherly Hotels $173.03 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sotherly Hotels.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust 6.37% 12.91% 2.83% Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A

Summary

InnSuites Hospitality Trust beats Sotherly Hotels on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

