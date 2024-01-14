Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $99.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.16.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

