Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $153.20 and a one year high of $178.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.