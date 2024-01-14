Contrasting Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) & Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 10.10% 11.56% 2.11% Diversified Healthcare Trust -18.50% -10.08% -4.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $1.34 billion 2.74 $248.64 million $1.14 18.69 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.28 billion 0.57 -$15.77 million ($1.07) -2.82

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 217.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out -3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $21.70, indicating a potential upside of 1.83%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.01%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. DHC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

