Contrasting Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceragon Networks and BlackSky Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks $295.17 million 0.75 -$19.69 million $0.05 52.41 BlackSky Technology $65.35 million 2.82 -$74.17 million ($0.51) -2.53

Analyst Recommendations

Ceragon Networks has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceragon Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ceragon Networks and BlackSky Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks 0 0 2 0 3.00 BlackSky Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ceragon Networks presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 100.38%. BlackSky Technology has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Ceragon Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ceragon Networks and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks 1.41% 7.03% 2.99% BlackSky Technology -82.97% -77.88% -35.83%

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats BlackSky Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network. The company also uses microwave and millimeter-wave radio technologies to transfer telecommunication traffic between wireless 5G and 4G, 3G, and other cellular base stations. In addition, it provides IP-20 all-outdoor solutions, such as IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V; IP-20 split-mount, all-indoor solutions comprising IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20F, and IP-20G; and IP-50 disaggregated solutions, including IP-50E, IP-50C, IP-50S, and IP-50FX for various short-haul, long-haul, fronthaul, and enterprise access applications. Further, the company offers network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, network auditing and optimization, maintenance, training, and other services. It provides its services to oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. It operates in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, India, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company's Spectra AI software platform processes a range of observations from its satellite constellation and external data sources, including imaging, radar and radio frequency satellites, environmental sensors, asset tracking sensors, Internet-of-Things (IoT) connected devices, internet-enabled narrative sources, and a variety of geotemporal data feeds. It offers a range of services comprising object, change, and anomaly detection; site monitoring; analytical solutions; develops and delivers launch vehicles, satellites, and payload systems; and engineering services. The company's products and services are used in national and homeland security, supply chain intelligence, crisis management, critical infrastructure monitoring, economic intelligence, and other applications. BlackSky Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

