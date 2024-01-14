Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Up 146.0% in December

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the December 15th total of 135,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COSM. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cosmos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cosmos Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 24,117 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cosmos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cosmos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cosmos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cosmos Health stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Cosmos Health has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 31.48% and a negative return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter.

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

