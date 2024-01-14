CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Up 157.6% in December

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, an increase of 157.6% from the December 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CRH Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,133,000 after buying an additional 8,947,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $418,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

