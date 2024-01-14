DA Davidson Increases Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target to $60.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $60.00 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $7,335,656.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,016.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 211,246 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $11,730,490.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,695,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,656,237.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $7,335,656.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 597,784 shares of company stock worth $33,788,510. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 507,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 298,237 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,804,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.