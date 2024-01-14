Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.43.

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Dana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAN

Dana Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.59. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is presently -55.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Dana by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 815,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,602,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Dana by 34.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 83,502 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Dana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

(Get Free Report

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.