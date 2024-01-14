Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.94

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 6977199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 489.06%. On average, analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 24.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 77.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,981 shares during the period. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

