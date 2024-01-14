Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.59

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 1411553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DML. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.90 in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.30 target price on Denison Mines and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 485.94%. The company had revenue of C$2.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total transaction of C$3,472,000.00. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

