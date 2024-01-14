Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.72

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 29984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

