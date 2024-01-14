Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.48

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.48 and last traded at $104.15, with a volume of 1466482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.08.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 701,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth approximately $21,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 200,588 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth approximately $20,281,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 190,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

