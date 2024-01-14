Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

D stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

