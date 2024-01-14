Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.98.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,736. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after buying an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after buying an additional 180,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 105,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

