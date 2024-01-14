Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) vs. Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG 51.81% 28.85% 15.10% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $389.75 million 4.43 $172.44 million $6.33 6.72 Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.14 $12.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares Dorian LPG and Caravelle International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dorian LPG and Caravelle International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 1 3 0 2.75 Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dorian LPG currently has a consensus price target of $35.98, indicating a potential downside of 15.41%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Volatility & Risk

Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Caravelle International Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

