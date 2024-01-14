DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $7.29

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.76. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 118,159 shares.

DRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

