DT Investment Partners LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.76. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

