Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Buys 2,748 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average is $155.76. The stock has a market cap of $278.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

