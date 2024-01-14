Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.58.

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,525,103 shares in the company, valued at $214,213,729.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 51.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB opened at $11.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.20. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.15 million. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

