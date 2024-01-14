Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
EFR stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
