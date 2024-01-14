Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

EFR stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 87,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.