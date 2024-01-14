Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW) Short Interest Up 24.5% in December

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Edify Acquisition Price Performance
Edify Acquisition stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Edify Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
