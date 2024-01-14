Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW) Short Interest Up 24.5% in December

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

Edify Acquisition stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Edify Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

