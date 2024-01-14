Edward S. Lampert Sells 3,023 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $29,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,066,114 shares in the company, valued at $135,738,000.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SRG opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 191.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

