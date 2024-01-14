eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.32

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 42666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a market cap of $690.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.37.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($3.25). As a group, analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 24,366 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $371,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 512.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 737,008 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

