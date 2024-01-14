Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.23

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 113195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ESRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Further Reading

